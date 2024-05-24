SUV owner fined for using flipper on number plate

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, May 23
Ranjit Avenue police have challaned a Mahindra Thar owner for installing an automated flipper on the number plate in the vehicle which was a direct violation of Motor Vehicles Act, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa here today.
The owner, identified as Jaspal Singh, was imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 for the violation and would have to appear before the court prior to depositing the fine.
ACP Khosa said recently a video went on viral on the social media in which the driver of a Thar with the registration number PB-02-EQ-1301 was seen flipping the number plate with a black screen with the words scribbled, ‘All eyes on me’. The social media cell of police brought the matter to the knowledge of senior officials.
He said the vehicle was found registered in the name of Jaspal Singh of Golden Avenue area. The vehicle was traced immediately and a challan was issued to him. He said people should avoid indulging in modifications in their vehicles that violate provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Such acts would be dealt with strictly, said the ACP, warning vehicle owners to desist from it.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71
Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...
Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states
889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...