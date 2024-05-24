SUV owner fined for using flipper on number plate

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 23

Ranjit Avenue police have challaned a Mahindra Thar owner for installing an automated flipper on the number plate in the vehicle which was a direct violation of Motor Vehicles Act, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa here today.

The owner, identified as Jaspal Singh, was imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 for the violation and would have to appear before the court prior to depositing the fine.

ACP Khosa said recently a video went on viral on the social media in which the driver of a Thar with the registration number PB-02-EQ-1301 was seen flipping the number plate with a black screen with the words scribbled, ‘All eyes on me’. The social media cell of police brought the matter to the knowledge of senior officials.

He said the vehicle was found registered in the name of Jaspal Singh of Golden Avenue area. The vehicle was traced immediately and a challan was issued to him. He said people should avoid indulging in modifications in their vehicles that violate provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Such acts would be dealt with strictly, said the ACP, warning vehicle owners to desist from it.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.