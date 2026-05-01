SVEEP core committee outlines strategy for 100% voter registration in Amritsar

A meeting of the SVEEP core committee was held here on Friday to review preparations, strategies and public participation for the voter awareness campaign being conducted under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026, as per the directions of the Election Commission.

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The meeting was chaired by SVEEP Nodal Officer-cum-District Education Officer (Secondary Education), Rajesh Sharma. Addressing the participants, Sharma stated that the upcoming door-to-door voter verification campaign, scheduled from June 25 to July 24, aims to ensure successful implementation, achieve 100% registration of eligible voters and eliminate duplicate votes.

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He informed the committee that 88.29% of the pre-SIR mapping work in the district had already been completed, while the remaining 2,30,843 voters would be covered under this special awareness drive.

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Sharma emphasised that special focus would be placed on promoting the Election Commission of India’s new digital initiative, “Book a call with BLO,” across the district. Under this facility, citizens can book a direct call with their area Booth Level Officer (BLO) through the ECINeT app or the official ECI website. This initiative allows residents to resolve issues related to new voter registration, corrections, name changes or voter ID cards right from their homes.

To engage the younger generation, Sharma announced that the committee had decided to enlist local sports personalities, cultural icons and youth influencers as SVEEP icons. Additionally, a large-scale awareness campaign featuring infographics, short videos and reels would be launched across social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the SIR-2026 schedule, as well as the claims and objections process.

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Officials would also spread awareness in the rural and semi-urban areas to enrol voters ahead of the publication of the final error-free electoral roll on October 1. Furthermore, Voter Awareness Forums (VAFs) would be established in all educational institutions to ensure 100% registration of eligible students in the 18–19 age group.

The Nodal Officer appealed to residents of Amritsar district to cooperate with BLOs during their door-to-door visits by providing accurate information. He also encouraged the public to use the toll-free voter helpline number, 1950, for assistance.

The meeting was attended by Election Tehsildar Rajinder Singh, Assistant Public Relations Officer Yogesh Kumar, District SVEEP Coordinator Saurabh Khosla, Pankaj Kumar, and SVEEP team members Munish Kumar and Ashu Dhawan, among other officials.