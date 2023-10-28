SVEEP cycle rally spreads voter awareness in Amritsar

Amritsar, October 27
Under the SVEEP campaign, a cycle rally was organised from School of Eminence, Chheharta, to India Gate here on Friday. It was held on the instructions of the Election Commissioner of India (ECI). The rally, led by SDM (Amritsar-1) Mankanwal Singh Chahal, was flagged off by Chheharta SoE principal Manmeet Kaur. Around 100 cyclists from different government schools participated in it.
Chahal said the main purpose of the rally was to make people aware of voting. He said the youth, who have become voters for the first time, should be made aware of the right to vote so that they can use their vote properly. According to the instructions of the Election Commissioner of India, BLOs are going door-to-door urging first-time voters to vote. He said any citizen, who have attained the age of 18 or above on January 1, 2024, can submit Form 6 for vote registration and Form 7 for cancellation of vote or Form 8 for any correction.
Chahal said as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, voter registration and awareness camps would be held on November 4 and 5 and December 2 and 3. Claims and objections would be received from people at the BLOs allotted polling stations.
