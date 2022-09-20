Swachh Station Diwas observed at Amritsar railway station

AMRITSAR, SEPTEMBER 19
Swachh Station Diwas was observed at Amritsar railway station on Monday. A cleanliness drive is being celebrated by the Railways from September 16 to October 2. On the ocassion, passengers, railway workers and others were made aware of the disadvantages of using “single use plastic” and were exhorted to use biodegradable polybags as an alternative.
Mechanised cleaning was also done at the main station during the drive. The ticket checking campaign, which had commenced from September 13, was linked with the cleanliness drive to check unauthorised entry into the railway premises. The ticket checking staff and other Railways employees interacted with passengers and made them aware of the importance of cleanliness and personal hygine. Separate dustbins have also been arranged for wet and dry waste at the station.
