Swachhta Rath for awareness on waste disposal flagged off

Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia, MC Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh and Additional MC Commissioner Surinder Singh today flagged off a special vehicle for cleanliness awareness campaign (Swachhta Rath) to educate city residents about proper waste disposal.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, cleanliness drives are being launched across the country. As part of the initiative, the campaign vehicle, accompanied by officials and workers of the Health Department, will visit different wards of the city to spread awareness about segregating wet and dry waste before disposal. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Jatinder Singh Moti Bhatia said that Amritsar is a significant religious and historical city, attracting thousands of devotees and tourists daily. The Municipal Corporation of Amritsar is making every possible effort to keep the city clean, he said, and urged the residents to dispose of their household and commercial waste in designated dustbins rather than littering in open spaces. Additionally, he advised people to separate wet and dry waste and use separate bins for each. He also encouraged people to reduce the use of plastic usage and switch to cloth or jute bags.

Mayor Moti Bhatia appealed to the residents to cooperate in maintaining cleanliness in the city. Health Officer Dr Yogesh Arora, Dr Rama, Chief Sanitary Inspectors Malkit Singh Khaira, Sarabjit Singh, Ranjit Singh, Jagdeep Singh, JP Babbar, and Sanitary Inspectors Harinderpal Singh, Amandeep Singh and Sanjeev Diwan, were also present on the occasion along with other staff.