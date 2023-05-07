Swaraag — the fusion band from Rajasthan making waves

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

A chance encounter at a live folk music concert and a common purpose of taking folk music to the mainstream audience made Pratap, an IT professional, and Arif Khan, a folk artiste from Rajasthan, found Swaraag.

Like its name, the indie music band has, since its inception in 2014, been creating music that stems from the traditions of earthy folk tunes, the raw versatility of artistes and enhancing its experience through the use of technology. Swaraag performed in Amritsar recently and the members found a common ground in Punjabi audience through Sufi music.

“It was indeed a delight performing in Punjab as the audience here is quite familiar with Sufi and folk music. It’s also a pressure to perform here as folk traditions are quite strong here,” said Pratap, co-founder and member of Swaraag.

The band mostly performs Rajasthani folk and Sufi, but lately has been trying to blend in different folk instruments in their live concerts. “When we started, we only wanted to expand the scope of folk music to the mainstream, live performances. Not many folk artistes rely on the technology or marketing to commercialise their music. Also, instruments usually got treated as side acts in live concerts. So, we wanted to put the spotlight on fusion of instruments and genres of music to create our own unique sound,” said Pratap.

Instruments such as sitar, tabla, guitar, saxophone, drum, murchang, Khartal, etc, are an integral part of Swaraag’s performances. Their first song Ghoomar got a good response from audience and since then, they have been on several music tours across the country. Their latest single Yun Swarana was released last month. Though they have grown in popularity and performances over the years, they have remained stuck to their original purpose. “Versatility is mandatory for live performances. We need to create more awareness regarding folk music, folk instruments among audience. Though it’s a challenge with most commercial music now being digitally-dependent, I feel that no particular ‘trend’ in music lasts long,” shared Pratap.