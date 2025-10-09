Sweet shops roll out Karwa delights

Even though Karwa Chauth, the annual fasting festival observed by married women across the country, is a strict affair involving day-long fasting, certain sweet delights remain an essential part of the day. Traditional sweets for this traditional festival, Pheniya and Meethi Mathi, are typically included in the Sargi, a pre-dawn meal consumed before the fast begins. In Punjab, these foods are customary and many sweet shops have introduced innovative gift boxes to be given to fasting women during the day.

Advertisement

Meethi Mathi is a deep-fried snack made from flour and sugar, and is believed to help keep one full for a longer period. Similarly, Seviyan, known as Pheniya in Punjab, are deep-fried vermicelli typically cooked with ghee and milk. During the festive season, Pheniya is priced between Rs 350 to Rs 600 per kg, while Meethi Mathi ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 400 per kg.

Advertisement

Traditionally, the Sargi includes food items, sweets, beauty products, cosmetics and gifts which a mother-in-law gives to her daughter-in-law. And these two sweet delicacies are synonymous with this special meal.

Advertisement

“Eating Pheniya or Meethi Mathri is considered auspicious. Usually, women have to prepare themselves for long hours of fasting, minus the water, so consuming these is comforting as well as easy on stomach,” says Seema Kapoor, a homemaker who has been observing the Karwa Chauth fast for the past 18 years. She adds, “In earlier times, mothers-in-law would only give these two items along with some dry fruits as Sargi. Now, people prefer healthier or more modern options like millet-based mathris.”

At Lawrance Road, the main ‘sweet shop’ street in city, several shops are now offering special packages for the occasion. “We have made special packages for the occasion. There is a combo pack, including Pheniya and Meethi Mathi for the festival. Their cost is Rs 400 and upwards. The response is good,” said one of the managers at Bansal Sweets.

Advertisement

On Lawrence Road, the city’s main street for sweet shops, several outlets are offering special festive packages.

“We have prepared special combos for the occasion. Prices start at Rs 400 and above. The response has been great,” said a manager at Bansal Sweets.

“Our packages include everything. Prices start at Rs 550 and go up to Rs 2,500,” said Harish, an employee at Novelty Sweets.