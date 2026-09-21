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Home / Amritsar / Sweets turn costlier ahead of Diwali as desi ghee, dry fruit prices soar

Sweets turn costlier ahead of Diwali as desi ghee, dry fruit prices soar

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:26 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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<< Prices of ghee-based sweets have gone up by at least 10% in Amritsar
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Prices of desi ghee-based sweets have risen by at least 10 per cent ahead of the festive season, likely to leave a bitter taste for thousands of sweet lovers.

Sweets makers attribute the increase to rising prices of sugar, dry fruits and, more recently, desi ghee, which have pushed up production costs.

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Amitesh Singh, a senior member of the Desi Ghee Sweet Sellers’ Association, said they were forced to pass on the increase to customers ahead of the festive season.

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“We do not have any alternative. The cost of production has gone up considerably after a rise in the rates of most ingredients used in the preparation of sweets,” he said.

According to sweet sellers, prices of all milk-based products, including desi ghee and khoya, have increased.

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They said the outbreak of war in West Asia between the US and Iran had disrupted the supply of dry fruits, particularly pistachios and almonds.

Amitesh said the price of almonds had risen from Rs 800 to Rs 980 per kg, while that of pistachios had increased from Rs 2,100 to Rs 3,800 per kg.

Sanket Kamboj, proprietor of a leading sweetmeat outlet, did not rule out another hike in prices before Diwali.

“The global situation is uncertain and its influence on costs is unavoidable,” he said.

He said the increase in ingredient prices had occurred over the past one-and-a-half months. For his outlet, dry fruit prices were a major concern as its main products were based largely on almonds, cashews and pistachios. While there had been a negligible increase in the price of cashews, the prices of almonds and pistachios had skyrocketed, he said.

Another major concern is the rise in the price of desi ghee. The cost of a 15-kg tin has increased from Rs 9,000 to Rs 10,000. Verka was already selling a tin for Rs 10,000 and has increased the price by Rs 100, he said.

Locally made sweets are widely appreciated for their quality and preparation. Many local sweetmeat makers also export their products to meet the demand among non-resident Indians (NRIs).

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