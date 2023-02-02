Swindlers' gang busted

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 1

The police in a raid at Seven Star Hotel and Restaurant busted a 50-member gang of swindlers who had been defrauding foreigners by collecting their e-mail id and other details.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said 63 computers installed in different rooms of the hotel have been taken into custody and the team of the cyber crime branch had been roped in. The SSP added that three suspected members of the gang had been detained and further proceeding had been initiated.

The gang had taken several hotel rooms on rent and installed its VICI dial software system. They had been dealing with persons residing in the US, the UK and other countries as its customers. The gang members had been introducing themselves as the employees of the Department of Work and Pension with the National Insurance Company. The gang members were collecting the e-mail ID of their customers and with the latest technique got the money to be transferred in their own bank accounts.

A case under Sections 420-,120-B , 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and 66-C, 66-D and 75 of the IT Act had been registered.