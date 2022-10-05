Swindlers make vain bid to dupe ACP-rank officer

Amritsar, October 4
Online fraudsters tried to trick an ACP-rank officer in Amritsar though his alertness saved him here on Monday. Assistant Commissioner of Police Kamaljit Singh lodged a complaint with the Civil Lines police which have registered a case in this regard.
Kamaljit said yesterday he got a call from an unknown number having a profile picture of Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh. The caller asked where he was and when he said he was in office, the accused cut the call. He sent a message that he was in a meeting and could not talk. The swindler messaged asking whether he used the Google Pay app. The ACP answered in the affirmative.
The ACP said the caller again sent a message and asked him to pay them Rs 5,000 for Google Pay recharge voucher of worth Rs 2 lakh. He said when asked for account from the caller, he did not respond. He said he got suspicious and later it was found to be a fraudulent call. The Civil Lines police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 511 of the IPC and Section 66-D of the IT Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...
Uttarakhand Police release list of 28 trainee mountaineers missing after avalanche
The list of trainees includes those from West Bengal, Delhi,...