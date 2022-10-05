Swindlers make vain bid to dupe ACP-rank officer

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

Online fraudsters tried to trick an ACP-rank officer in Amritsar though his alertness saved him here on Monday. Assistant Commissioner of Police Kamaljit Singh lodged a complaint with the Civil Lines police which have registered a case in this regard.

Kamaljit said yesterday he got a call from an unknown number having a profile picture of Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh. The caller asked where he was and when he said he was in office, the accused cut the call. He sent a message that he was in a meeting and could not talk. The swindler messaged asking whether he used the Google Pay app. The ACP answered in the affirmative.

The ACP said the caller again sent a message and asked him to pay them Rs 5,000 for Google Pay recharge voucher of worth Rs 2 lakh. He said when asked for account from the caller, he did not respond. He said he got suspicious and later it was found to be a fraudulent call. The Civil Lines police have registered a case under Sections 420 and 511 of the IPC and Section 66-D of the IT Act.