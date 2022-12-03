Syndicate meeting held at GNDU

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 2

A Syndicate meeting of the Guru Nanak Dev University was held here today at the varsity. Vice-Chancellor Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu presided over the meeting and Registrar Prof KS Kahlon presented the agenda. Prof SS Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs, and members of the Syndicate were present to discuss various issues.

Approval for the promotion of teachers and non-teachings posts, re-appointments, leaves were the key matters discussed in the meeting. As many as 35 PhD degrees were also approved in the meeting.

Prof Sandhu, in his address, highlighted the achievements of the university. He noted, “Last month, the university saw a large number of events like the Foundation Day, the convocation, youth festivals and a conference of doctors.”

The university has hosted a conference of plastic surgeons (APSICON 2022) and a conference of orthopaedic doctors (IOACON 2022). A conference of the Indian Society of Periodontology is also scheduled to take place soon.

Sandhu added, “It is a matter of pride that some events of the G-20 summit shall be held at the Guru Nanak Dev University campus. A large number of foreign delegates and government officials are participating.”