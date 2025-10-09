Tainted treats: Spurious khoya seized amid festive rush

As the festival season pushes the demand for sweets to its peak, the Health Department has intensified its drive against food adulteration to ensure the safety of consumers. In a major action, the department unearthed a racket involved in manufacturing spurious khoya (milk solid) used for making sweets.

A team, led by Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety Rajinderpal Singh, along with Food Safety Officers Amandeep Singh and Satnam Singh, carried out a surprise raid at Tapiala village in the Lopoke area. The operation was supported by officials of Lopoke police station.

During the raid at the residence of Shinder Singh, son of Vasan Singh, the team discovered that he was manufacturing khoya using skimmed milk powder and vanaspati (vegetable oil). The practice poses serious health hazards. On inspection, the team found 165 kg of spurious khoya, which was immediately disposed of after samples were collected for testing.

In addition, the department seized 725 kg of dry milk powder, 165 kg of vanaspati and a mixer machine used in the adulteration process. The officials also collected three additional samples of sweets from the site for laboratory examination.

Assistant Commissioner Rajinderpal Singh said such illegal practices not only cheat consumers, but also endanger public health. “Adulteration in food items, especially during the festive season when the demand for sweets is high, will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” he asserted.

He added that all sealed samples have been sent to the State Food Laboratory at Kharar for detailed analysis and strict action will be taken against those found guilty once the reports are received.

Civil Surgeon Dr Swaranjit Dhawan appreciated the prompt action of the food safety team and appealed to the public to remain alert while buying sweets during the festive period. “People should prefer purchasing sweets from trusted shops and ensure that the products look and smell fresh,” he advised.

The Health Department has also announced that similar checks will continue across the district in the coming days to prevent the sale and production of adulterated food items. The department has urged citizens to report any suspected cases of food adulteration to the nearest health or food safety office.

