Take benefit of lok adalats: CJM

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 24

To sensitise residents to the importance of the National Lok Adalat, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) under the guidance of District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood organised seminars in different villages of the district on Monday.

While addressing a gathering on the occasion in Talwandi Sobha Singh village, Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), who is also the Secretary of the DLSA, said a National Lok Adalat would be organised in the district on May 13 and residents must take benefit of it and submit their cases for early disposal without wasting their precious time and money.

Lovepreet Singh Chahal (advocate) and Malkit Singh (a para legal volunteer) too addressed on the occasion. They said on every last working Saturday, Lok Adalats were organized in the district courts and people must avail of this facility. Seminars were also organized in Talwandi Hehar Singh and Talwandi Mustanda villages on Monday.