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Home / Amritsar / Take legal awareness beyond courtrooms, says Justice Sibal

Take legal awareness beyond courtrooms, says Justice Sibal

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:59 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge and Punjab State Legal Services Authority Executive Chairman Justice Deepak Sibal in Amritsar on Friday.
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Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge and Punjab State Legal Services Authority (PULSA) Executive Chairman Justice Deepak Sibal on Friday called for taking legal awareness programmes beyond courtrooms and into schools and communities, with a special focus on child protection, drug abuse prevention and access to free legal aid.

Justice Sibal made these observations during his visit to the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) office here, where he interacted with judicial officers, advocates, mediators and members of the Bar to review legal awareness and alternative dispute resolution initiatives.

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He stressed the need for extensive awareness programmes in schools and colleges on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

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Children should be sensitised, in an age-appropriate manner, to personal safety, safe and unsafe touch, their rights and mechanisms available for seeking help, he added.

Justice Sibal also called for greater awareness among teachers, parents and other stakeholders about the provisions of the POCSO Act.

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Stressing the need for targeted drug-abuse prevention programmes for youngsters in the 16-21 age-group, he said educational institutions could play an important role in informing youth about the health, social and legal consequences of substance abuse.

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