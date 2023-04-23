Take maximum precautions to keep infections at bay: Experts

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

With people suffering from viral infections owing to the freak weather conditions these days, the Health Department has asked people to take ample precautions to keep infection-related diseases at bay, thereby keeping themselves safe and healthy.

Officials of the Health Department stated that sore throat, chest congestion, fatigue and fever could be due to a viral infection. In case of suffering from any of these symptoms, residents must avoid a contact with others or visiting public places.

“If one is suffering from a viral infection, the patient must visit a physician. The patient should also increase intake of fluids and take a healthy diet, besides taking proper rest,” said Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh. He said taking proper rest was very necessary for recovering from a viral infection or related illness.