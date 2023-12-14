Take proper care to minimise stroke risk during winters, say health experts

Amritsar, December 13
Stroke ranks as the second most common cause of death, and is considered to be a leading cause in terms of disability, stated health experts, adding that the risk of stroke increases manifold during winters as cold temperature narrows blood vessels, and raises blood pressure.
Dr Manik Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, said, “Current data shows that stroke not only occurs in old persons but is also affecting people within the age-group of 25 to 45 years.”
He added that during the winter, adopting vital health precautions like maintaining a healthy lifestyle, control on blood sugar and cholesterol levels can decrease the risk of stroke.
“To make sure your body organs are getting enough blood, stay inside and do some exercise or take a short walk while wearing warm clothing. Additionally, there are serious side-effects of alcohol and smoking, as tobacco use damages the brain through oxidative stress,” he said.
“We should constantly monitor our blood pressure during the winter months. A higher blood pressure considerably increases chances of a stroke. Individuals who have high blood pressure should be careful, check their readings regularly and consult the physician when required. These preventative steps are crucial for efficient management and lowering the risk of stroke in the coming months.”
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...