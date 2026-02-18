Tale of Puran Bhagat still echoes in Chamiyari

The age-old Punjabi legend of Puran Bhagat, Luna and Raja Rasalu still echoes in village Chamyari. Salwan was the Raja of Sialkot (now in Pakistan). The Raja was a great devotee of God, but for many years, he was not blessed with a child. Eventually, his offerings and prayers bore fruit. Rani Ichhran gave birth to a son who was named Puran. There was great rejoicing in the Raja's palace. The Brahmins were called to read the child's horoscope. They said, "O Raja! You are not destined to see your son's face for twelve years. There is a curse upon you. But your son will grow into a man of great spiritual powers." Fearing the curse, the Raja confined Puran to a Bhora (dungeon) for twelve years.

After twelve years, Puran was brought out of the dungeon. During those years, the Raja had married again. Luna, his second wife, was extremely beautiful. Puran touched the Raja's feet, and the Raja blessed him. Salwan asked, "Go then and meet your mothers. First, go to your stepmother, Luna." Puran went to Luna's palace. He bowed respectfully and touched her feet. But his youthful appearance fascinated Luna. Instead of blessing him, she said, "You are of my age. Come to me." Puran replied, "You are like my mother. Dso not speak like this." A long argument followed, but Puran did not yield. "I would rather die than commit such a sin," he declared, freeing himself and running away.

When Luna saw that her attempt had failed, she tore her clothes and lay on her bed as if wronged. The Raja, surprised, asked what had happened. She said, "Ask the one who came out of the dungeon today. See what he has done to me." The Raja burned with anger and ordered the guards to arrest Puran immediately. When brought before him, the king shouted, "Do you not feel ashamed?" Puran tried to explain but Luna had already poisoned the Raja's mind. He refused to listen. On the other side, Rani Ichhran wept bitterly and pleaded, "Do not be so cruel! We were blessed with this son after long prayers." The Raja silenced her and ordered the executioners to cut off Puran's hands and feet, throw him into a well, and bring back a cup of his blood.

The executioners carried out the cruel order and left Puran in the well. Rani Ichhran's grief was so deep that constant weeping made her blind. Puran lay in the well. One day, the group of Saint Gorakhnath came to rest nearby. A disciple went to draw water from the well. He saw Puran and informed Gorakhnath. The Guru came himself and pulled Puran out. He initiated him into the spiritual path, and by his divine power, restored his hands and feet. Puran became a great yogi. Once, Puran went back to the kingdom of Salwan and stayed in a garden. It is said that the garden turned green at the touch of his feet. Crowds gathered to seek his blessings. Raja Salwan and Luna also came, praying for the blessing of a child.

Puran said, "God has already blessed you with a child." The Raja pleaded not to recall that painful story. Puran insisted that the truth must be revealed. At last, Luna confessed everything. The Raja was furious and wanted to punish her severely, but Puran stopped him, saying that God's will is supreme. He gave Luna a grain of rice and blessed her, saying she would have a son who would become a great hero. Later, his son, Rasalu, became a great warrior. Rani Ichhran, now blind, also came seeking blessings. She recognised his voice. At that moment, her eyesight returned. Realising that he was her lost son, she embraced him.

The Raja and the Ranis begged Puran to return but Puran replied, "I am now a humble sadhu. Destiny may unite us again someday, but I must continue on my spiritual path."