Tallest national flag of 418 feet installed at Attari-Wagah border

IANS

Amritsar, October 19

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated the tallest national flag of 418 feet at the Attari-Wagah international border near here in Punjab.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was present at the event.

केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन और राजमार्ग मंत्रालय की पहल से पंजाब में अटारी सीमा पर देश का सबसे उँचा तिरंगा स्थापित किया गया है। इस 418 फीट उँचे राष्ट्रीय ध्वज को फहराकर उसका उद्घाटन किया। pic.twitter.com/c3KUA1fJhh — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 19, 2023

After inaugurating the flag, Gadkari said, “It is the golden day of my life. I have come to the Attari-Wagah border for the first time. NHAI has installed the tallest national flag here. This is a place that inspires you to be patriotic.”

“I have done a lot of things in life -- tunnels, bridges but this is the most amazing. I am delighted and I thank the jawans who are guarding our borders,” he said.

The Indian flag stands 18 feet higher than Pakistan's.

Costing around Rs 3.5 crore, this flagpole replaces the 360-foot high one India had installed at the same location in March 2017. In response, Pakistan had erected a 400-feet tall flag.

The Attari-Wagah international border is around 30 km from Amritsar and 22 km from Lahore in Pakistan.

The flag-hoisting, ceremonial drill and Beating Retreat are daily events at the Attari-Wagah joint check post of India and Pakistan.

