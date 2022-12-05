Tangled Mess: Mesh of wires in Joshi Colony in Amritsar belie govt's claim of providing obstruction-free roads

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 4

The mesh of wires in and around Joshi Colony belie the government’s claim of providing obstruction-free roads. Its residents rue that in spite of being a planned residential colony, a bunch of wires cross-crossing and even dangling dangerously can be seen not only in its nook and cranny but also on its main roads.

A resident of the colony, Manish Bajaj, said low dangling power transmission cables were a perpetual source of trouble. Sometimes these cables contribute to road accidents. There have been instances when low-hanging wires got stuck in vehicles like mini-buses, wagons and trucks, he said.

Gurinder Singh Marwaha, another resident, said several lanes of the colony lead to a large number of narrow winding streets which open on to Lawrence road.

Cobwebs of wires pass through these streets and their pillars occupy vital space on roads.

The link road, opposite BBK DAV College for Women, connecting Lawrence road with Joshi Colony and the Majitha road behind it, has become a prime commercial road. Yet multiple cables can be seen passing on a side of the road eclipsing their front view. Shopkeepers in the area demand ducting of cables.