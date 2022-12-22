Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, December 21

Shopkeepers and residents of commercial pockets of Putalighar area are irked over the maze of electricity wires passing in front of their stores and houses.

Pawan Kumar, a garment store owner, said cables of different companies, including power supply wires, pass dangerously while lying low in front of their buildings. He said Shimla market, famous for garment and cosmetic shops, is not more than five feet wide. Yet bunch of wires dangerously cross over their shops. He added that there must be over 200 shops in the narrow street and the threat of short-circuit invariably looms. “Whenever employees of the PSPCL come for repair work, they do not forget to mention to them to put all these wires in a duct or underground.” However, the stock reply is that all these cables belong to different departments.

Jugal Kumar, a cosmetic trader, said a majority of the material in store for sale was inflammable in nature. So precautions are needed to avoid any fire outbreak which could prove to be costly in terms of financial loss and human lives. Fire outbreaks due to short-circuit have occurred in the area in the past. He cited the instance of a fire outbreak at an electronic godown in Gawal Mandi and at a garment store in Putalighar area this year only.

Almost all traders expressed their apprehension over the heightened risk of accidents due to a bunch of wires during the summer and also during the winter when power consumption increases because of the extreme weather condition.