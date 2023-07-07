Tangled wires, cables mar beauty of Green Avenue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 6

Residents of the posh residential locality Green Avenue are perturbed over the presence of a large number of dangling cables tied to electricity and street light poles by private companies.

Private internet providers, telecom service and cable network providers are blatantly misusing the infrastructure of the power corporation and the municipal corporation for tying their wires/cables without seeking permission from the authorities concerned or without giving any heed to the inconvenience they cause to residents.

“It is one of the most expensive residential areas in the city where each house is worth crores of rupees. People have spent a huge sum of money on the facades of their houses, but these dangling cobwebs distort the beauty of the area,” said Jagdeep, a local resident.

Residents say that the Local Bodies Department should introduce a policy regarding the use of public spaces by private companies. “If the government can designate spaces for putting up billboards and charge money from the advertisers, why cannot it do so for private companies laying cables,” said Sanjeev Kumar, another resident.

A mess of crisscrossing cables of different kinds, including those used for transmission of electricity, can be seen dangling over the streets in this area. Even the boxes of different sizes put up by private companies can be seen hanging alongside the electricity poles.

Residents say that it is also time for the power corporation to overhaul its electricity transmission system. “Ours is a smart city where the Electricity Department can use smart ways of electricity transmission. If all the cables are removed from the poles, it would give a beautiful look to the area and people would enjoy the view of beautiful houses,” said another resident.