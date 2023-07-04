Tanki Wali park at Friends Colony needs infra overhaul

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 3

Tanki Wali park, popularly known as Tanki Wali ground, at Friends Colony near Street Number 5 on Majitha Road has been a victim of official apathy. Residents of Friends Colony, Nehru Colony and Gopal Nagar visit the park for a fresh start in the morning. Moreover, children from these localities play cricket and other games in the park. Generally, it is overcrowded in the morning and evening and the park development committee makes efforts for maintaining the park.

Visitors to the park allege that drug addicts have ruined the park. Some unidentified persons have stolen some parts of the open air gym. The fitness machines are lying defunct and several parts of these are missing. The swings for children are also lying broken.

A portion of the boundary wall had collapsed in the past, but nobody cared to repair it. Residents demand that the boundary wall should be repaired to stop the entry of stray dogs and cattle. Rajesh Kumar, a resident, said, “This is the only space in the congested area where residents can have a morning walk. Earlier it was equipped with exercise machines for fitness. Now the machines are not functional. Cleanliness is another issue as heaps of garbage and dry leaves can be seen inside and outside the park.”

Sunil Kumar, another resident, said, “As far as vegetation is concerned, a committee of elderly persons contribute towards its upkeep. The authorities had installed the swings and exercising machines. But all infrastructure is in poor condition. The park needs funds for redevelopment. The park development committee of senior citizens is making efforts to get funds from the MC. Hopefully, the MC will reconstruct the boundary wall and replace the damaged infrastructure.”