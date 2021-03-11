Tardy lifting extends labourers’ stay at grain markets in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 30

The slow lifting of wheat crop from the grain markets is a cause for concern for the labour force engaged by the commission agents as they cannot leave for their homes until their work is complete.

Of the 5.43 lakh metric tonne (MT) wheat procured by the government agencies and private buyers from the grain markets in the district, only around 2 lakh MT crop has been lifted from the markets till date.

All work, no play: May Day today...But a labourer goes about his work at a grain market in Amritsar. Sunil Kumar

Workers at different grain markets said their terms of engagement with the commission agents for the procurement season require them to load gunny bags in the trucks.

They said as trucks are not coming regularly, they are forced to while away their time. With most of the wheat fields already harvested, the fresh arrival of produce at the markets is very low.

Bachitter Singh, a worker, said: “With this speed, we will have to spend at least two-three weeks more at the markets.” He said during peak work, they do not mind staying at the market, but it becomes difficult when they do not have enough work. Most of the workforce at dana mandis is from far off villages, while some of them are also from other districts.

The workers said even the commission agents are worried as due to drop in moisture in grains due to intense heat, they would be held accountable for the loss of weight. They said in case of rain, their trouble would further increase.

Of the total 5,43,415 MT wheat procured from the district, 4,79,534 MT has been procured by government agencies, while 63,881 MT has been purchased by private buyers.