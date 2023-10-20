Tardy lifting leads to glut of paddy in Tarn Taran district grain markets

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 19

There is huge glut of paddy in all grain markets of the district as lifting of crop is going on at a snail’s pace. There is no space left to store fresh crop arriving in markets.

In the coming days, the situation is expected to become more critical as rice millers too are on indefinite strike to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

Aman Mangla, District Mandi Officer (DMO), said till Wednesday, a total of 3.41 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy had arrived in mandis out which 3.07 MT had been procured. The DMO said an amount Rs 505.10 crore was credited online in accounts of farmers after procuring their crop till date. He said out of the total procured crop, paddy only a few tonnes was lifted.

Kulbir Singh Kasel, state general secretary, Federation of Arhtiya Federation, Punjab, said the coming days would be more crucial as the rice millers had gone on an indefinite strike to press for their demands. He said there would be acute shortage of ‘bardana’ (gunny bags). He said ‘bardana’ given by the state government earlier had been used. He said rice millers were not ready to give back ‘bardana’ taken by them previously.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, condemned the state government for not resolving issues with rice millers.

He said farmers were going to suffer for the third time during a single crop season. Earlier, farmers suffered due to floods and unseasonal rain. He demanded that the government should give early compensation to farmers for crop loss they suffered due to floods.

#Tarn Taran