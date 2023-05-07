Tarksheel Society extends support to protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

The Tarksheel Society has extended its support to the protesting wrestlers demanding the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation.

The society also demanded that all political leaders and high-ranking officials in sports federations should be replaced immediately with veteran sports persons. The state committee members of the society have criticised the recent actions taken against the protesting wrestlers, who have been demonstrating at Jantar Mantar, including the use of force by the Delhi Police.

Society members Rajinder Bhadour, Hem Raj, Balbir Longowal, Rajpal Singh, Ram Swaran Lakhewali, and Sumeet Singh have expressed their support for the wrestlers’’ cause.