Tarksheel society flays Israeli action in Gaza, West Bank

To express strong support for the demand for freedom of the Palestinian people, the Amritsar unit of Tarksheel Society here organised an event on the theme, ‘Right to Freedom for the Palestinian People’, at the local Company Bagh. The gathering raised strong demands to stop the brutal massacre and genocide being committed by Israel against the Palestinian people and to grant full independence to Palestine. The Modi government was also strongly condemned for its support of Israel.

Prominent thinker Dr Parminder, while addressing the gathering, stated that over 70,000 Palestinian civilians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and the West Bank as part of Israel’s tyrannical policy of occupation. He emphasised that this was not a war but a planned genocide of Palestinians being carried out in collusion with the United States. Dr Parminder urged all democratic and justice-loving forces to raise their voice against this conspiracy.

Sumeet Singh, state media head of Tarksheel Society, strongly supported the demand for Palestinian independence and accused the Israeli army of crossing all limits of brutality. He highlighted that in the past few days alone, the Israeli army shot dead 800 Palestinian civilians in Gaza who were waiting to receive food and medicine under UN humanitarian aid. He also noted that thousands of children were dying of starvation.

Tarksheel leaders Jaspal Basarke, Principal Mela Ram and advocate Amarjeet Bai condemned Israel’s actions. They also criticised the Modi government for offering direct support to Israel instead of condemning or stopping its actions.

Democratic leader Yashpal Jhabal, farmer leader Gurbachan Singh and rationalist leader Damanjit Kaur praised the Palestinian people’s decades-long struggle for their ancestral land and democratic right to freedom. They asserted that Israel will no longer be able to suppress the voice of the Palestinian people with its fascist oppression.