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Home / Amritsar / Tarksheel Society Punjab opposes desecration law

Tarksheel Society Punjab opposes desecration law

Committee terms the Bill ‘opportunistic communal politics’

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:26 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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The state committee of the Tarksheel Society Punjab has urged the Punjab Government not to go ahead with its proposed special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly on April 13, which aims to increase punishment for those accused of desecrating religious texts.

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Members of the Tarksheel Society Punjab oppose the government passing a law to make desecration punishable, terming it a political move ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

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The issue has already escalated into a row, as the officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami demanded a separate law on the matter instead of amending the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Act, which exclusively deals with the printing and publishing of the Guru Granth Sahib.

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The state committee of the Tarksheel Society Punjab termed the bill “opportunistic communal politics.” The committee stated that the bill is an attempt by the present government to divert attention from issues such as poor law and order, unemployment, corruption, inflation and suicides, while provoking the religious sentiments of the general public.

State committee leaders said that neither the previous Akali-BJP and Congress governments nor the present government conducted any concrete investigations into past incidents of religious desecration to uncover the truth.

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They emphasised that such crimes can only be eradicated by exposing the real causes and communal forces behind these incidents, not by imposing harsher punishments.

The leaders further clarified that enacting and enforcing laws prescribing strict punishments cannot guarantee the elimination of any crime. They argued that despite the existence of the death penalty for crimes like murder and rape in India’s judicial system, these crimes have not decreased; rather, they have increased.

The Tarksheel leaders also expressed concern about the potential misuse of this law. They alleged that just as the Narendra Modi government misused stringent laws like the UAPA and NSA against political opponents — detaining them for years — the Punjab Government might similarly misuse the anti-desecration law to falsely implicate political opponents and individuals with a scientific temper, thereby silencing them.

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