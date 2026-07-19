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Home / Amritsar / Tarksheel Society seeks anti-superstition law in Punajb

Tarksheel Society seeks anti-superstition law in Punajb

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:50 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Members of Tarksheel Society submit a memorandum to the district administration. 
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The Tarksheel Society has called for the enactment of an anti-superstition law in Punjab, on the lines of similar legislation in some other states. The organisation said such a law was needed to curb the activities of self-styled godmen, astrologers and others who allegedly exploit people.

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The society also demanded the inclusion of constitutional values and scientific awareness in the school curriculum to promote scientific temper among students.

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As part of a statewide campaign to strengthen scientific temper, representatives of the Amritsar chapter of the organisation submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Pallavi Mishra here.

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