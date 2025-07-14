DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Tarksheel Society’s consciousness test to be held on Aug 29, 31

Tarksheel Society’s consciousness test to be held on Aug 29, 31

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jul 14, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
A special meeting of Tarksheel Society was held under the chairmanship of Majha zone leader Mukhtar Gopalpur here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by prominent members, including Sandeep Dhariwal Bhoja, Tarlochan Singh Gurdaspur, Ranjit Kaur Gaggomahal, Sumit Singh and others.

During the meeting, the activities of the last two months were discussed and future plans were outlined. The zone media head, Rajwant Bagri, stated that the Society conducts a test of student consciousness every year in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

He said the test aims to improve students’ knowledge, develop a scientific temper and introduce them to the country’s real heroes. This year, the test is dedicated to Gulab Kaur, a significant person in the Ghadri movement. Two books have been prepared for the examination, one for the middle class and another for the secondary class. The exam will be conducted on August 29 and 31, and students scoring at least 35 per cent marks will receive a certificate.

Amarjit Singh Bai said the top three position holders in each category would be honoured with a cash prize of Rs 1,500, book-set worth Rs 500 and a certificate. He said the total number of questions will be 60, and the test will be held on OMR sheets.

The top performers at the zone and unit levels will also receive sets of books and certificates. The organisers appealed to head teachers and principals to conduct the examination and encourage students to participate. The last date for submitting the entry form for the examination is July 31.

