Tarn Taran: 2 arrested with 4 stolen mobikes

Tarn Taran: Valtoha police arrested two vehicle lifters with four stolen bikes in the village on Sunday. Sub-Inspector Charan Singh, in-charge of the Algo Kothi police post, said the arrested vehicle lifters had been identified as Mehakpreet Singh of Singhpura and Avtar Singh Kala of Dholan village. The Sub-Inspector (SI) said the accused had been lifting vehicles from busy areas and used to sell these at cheap rates to innocent customers. A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC had been registered in this regard. The accused were on Monday produced in a court, which sent them to police custody for two days. The SI said more stolen vehicles were expected to be recovered during the interrogation of the accused. OC

Youth thrashed, seven booked

Amritsar: A youth identified as Robindeep Singh of Meharbanpura was brutally thrashed by several persons in Mehrabanpura village here on Sunday. Following a complaint by his friend Manpreet Singh, the police have booked seven persons for bid murder and causing grievous injuries. Those booked include Sunny Singh, Raja, Akashdeep Singh, Maan Singh, Kahan Singh, Manna and Partap Singh, all residents of the same village. Manpreet stated to the police that he got a call from Robindeep that the accused had surrounded him near Meharbanpur bus stop. He said when he went there, the accused were brutally thrashing him and left him seriously injured. The police said raids were on to nab the suspects. tns

Two nabbed for stealing trees

Tarn Taran: The city police arrested two persons for axing and stealing three fully-grown safeda trees in front of Harpreet auto mobile workshop along the Jhabal bypass road here on Sunday. The trees were planted by the Forest Department. Besides, 10 accomplices of those arrested fled the spot. The police said the accused had been identified as Harpreet Singh Mannu and Sonu of Tarn Taran. The accused used to axe trees and took these to some undisclosed location. The police had registered a case under Section 379 of the IPC and Section 33 of the Forest Act, 1927. oc

Youth arrested for raping teen

Amritsar: The Ajnala police have arrested a youth, Rahul Masih, for allegedly raping a teenage girl, while his accomplice, Suraj Masih of Umarpura village, is still at large. The 17-year-old victim stated to the police that the incident occurred on Saturday night when she was sleeping in her room. She alleged that Rahul Masih entered her room and raped her. He also threatened her of dire consequences for reporting the crime. She said Suraj was standing outside her house during the incident and later, the duo escaped the spot. On her statement, the police have registered a case under Sections 376, 506 and 120-B of the IPC against the accused. Investigating officer Sneh Lata said Rahul had been nabbed while Suraj was absconding. She said medical examination of the victim had been conducted and investigations were on.

