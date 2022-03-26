Tarn Taran: 20 booked for clash at village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 25

Twenty persons were booked by the Jhabal police in connection with a clash between two groups of village residents. Mangal Singh, a resident of Pakka Qilha, Jhabal Kalan, in his complaint to the police alleged that Gurdeep Singh and his 11 armed accomplices trespassed into his residence when they were sleeping on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. They fired at his family members and set afire the motorcycle and damaged household articles. The family members tried to save themselves by hiding themselves in other rooms.

The burnt motorcycle in Jhabal Kalan.

The accused had been booked under Sections 458, 336 and 427, IPC, and 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

However, Sandeep Singh, who belongs to the other group, in his complaint against Mangal’s son Gurpal Singh and his seven accomplices, who had attacked him and his companions in Jhabal Kalan village on February 26, alleged that their three cars were damaged and they were injured in the attack too by the accused.

He said later, village elders tried to reach a compromise between them but it was not successful. A case under Sections 323, 324, 427, 148 and 149 of the IPC had been registered against the accused.

Personal enmity was said to be cause behind the clash. Inspector Jaswant Singh, SHO, Jhabal, said the police were conducting raids to arrest them.