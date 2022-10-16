Tarn Taran: 28-yr-old killed as private bus rams bike

Tarn Taran, October 15
A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident that took place on the Tarn Taran-Sri Goindwal Sahib road near Bachre village here on Friday night. Relatives and residents of the area blocked a road for hours demanding the registration of a case against a bus driver responsible for the accident.
The deceased has been identified as Jagbir Singh (28), a resident Naushehra Pannuan. He was going to Sangha village when a private bus (PB-46 K-9933) hit him from the rear. Jagbir Singh was killed on the spot and his motorcycle was damaged badly in the accident.
Inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO (City Police), Tarn Taran, said a police party reached the spot soon after receiving the information in this regard.
The agitated residents cited the bus driver’s negligence as the main reason behind the victim’s killing as he hit his bike from the rear.
The investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Amrik Singh, said a case under Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC had been registered against the bus driver, who managed to escape from the spot soon after the accident.
