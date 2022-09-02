Tarn Taran: 3 booked for abducting girl

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A teenaged girl was abducted from a village falling under the Khalra police station here on August 30. The victim, a Class VIII student, was abducted when she had gone to the village market. On the statement of the victim’s mother, three persons have been booked for abducting the girl. The accused had been booked under Sections 363, 366 and 34 of the IPC and 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. ASI Satnam Singh said the absconding accused would be held soon. oc

Phones seized from inmates

Amritsar: Amritsar Central Jail authorities seized seven mobile phones and 14 cigarettes from prisoners here during a search operation at the jail on Wednesday. The officials seized a mobile phone each from Anupam Chandra of UP, Jatinder Singh of Thatian village, Upinderjit of Tarn Taran and Avtar Singh of Tarsikka, who were lodged in the jail under different charges. Three mobile phones were found abandoned in the jail complex. The officials also seized 14 cigarettes from Jatinder. Four separate cases of violating jail norms were registered against them. The police said they would be arrested after being brought on production warrant for further investigation. TNS

100-gm heroin confiscated

Amritsar: The police have arrested Sachwar Masih, alias Bhatti, of Ranjit Vihar and recovered 100-gm heroin from his possession while Amandeep Kumar, alias Mantu, and Satish Kumar, alias Sohna, of Mustfabad were held with 600 intoxicant tablets. The police also confiscated Rs 10,000 drug money from the latter. Separate cases under the NDPS Act were registered against them and further investigations were under progress to ascertain the source of contraband.