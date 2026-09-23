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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran: 3 PSPCL employees booked after man dies of fall from transformer

Tarn Taran: 3 PSPCL employees booked after man dies of fall from transformer

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:50 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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A case has been registered by the Patti Sadar police against three employees of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for negligence resulting in the death of a person in an incident that took place about two weeks ago.

The accused have been identified as lineman Lakhbir Singh, and grid operators Gurjant Singh and Jaswinder Singh.

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Bhidha Singh, a resident of Sabhra, was killed in this incident.

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According to information, Lakhbir Singh had taken Bhinda Singh with him on September 8 to help carry out maintenance work on a transformer.

Lakhbir Singh left Bhinda Singh near the transformer alongside assistant lineman Harjit Singh.

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When Harjit Singh asked Lakhbir Singh whether the power supply to the transformer had been switched off, Lakhbir Singh replied in the affirmative.

Following it, Bhinda Singh climbed the transformer. However, the power was still active, and the electric shock caused him to fall from it, resulting in severe fractures to his neck and backbone.

Bhinda Singh was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot for treatment, where he died on September 20.

The accused have not been arrested yet.

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