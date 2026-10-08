Tarn Taran: 3 youths die in road accident

Three youths from the Bhikhiwind area died in a road accident on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Abhijot Singh, a resident of Mari Megha; Harman Singh, a resident of Chela Colony, Bhikhiwind; and Ravi Singh, a resident of Kalsian Kalan. The victims were on their way to Gurdwara Bir Baba Buddha Sahib when the accident took place. While two of them were riding a motorcycle, the third was riding a scooter. Due to high speed, the three collided with each other near a BSF camp. They died on the spot.

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