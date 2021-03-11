Tarn Taran: 55-yr-old shoots himself dead

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: A resident of Patti town committed suicide by shooting himself in the forehead with his licensed revolver on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh (55), who was running an electronics shop in Patti. The police said the victim was under depression caused by his kidney problem and some family problem. He was at home when he fired in his forehead. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The police took the body into their custody and kept it in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC had been registered by the city police. oc

Man booked for molestation

Tarn Taran: The police have booked a person for allegedly molesting his friend’s wife at their house in Bhagwanpur village. The incident occurred on July 21, but a case was registered on Tuesday (August 9) by Bhikhiwind police. The accused had been identified as Chanan Singh Chanoo of the same village. In her complaint to the police, the victim alleged that she was alone in the house when the accused, who often visited the house, came there and started molesting her. As she raised the alarm, the accused fled the spot. ASI Kulwinder Kaur, investigating officer in the case, recorded the statement of the victim and a case under Sections 354-A and 509 of the IPC had been registered against the accused, said the Bhikhiwind police. oc

7 lakh kids to get deworming pills

Amritsar: An event to mark National Deworming Day was organised at the Community Health Centre, Mannawala, here on Wednesday. Civil Surgeon Dr Charanjit Singh said the district had set a target of seven lakh children who would be given albendazole tablets. He said the department had constituted school health teams which would visit all schools. Senior Medical Officer Dr Sumit Singh said worms could lead to blood deficiency in a child and give rise to a number of health problems. He said the health teams would also raise awareness on the causes, prevention and treatment of different diseases.