Tarn Taran: 8 detained for illegal mining got freed by farm leaders

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 11

Leaders of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, got eight persons, who were caught red-handed while carrying out illegal mining, freed by attacking officials of Harike Bird Sanctuary here on Wednesday.

Kamaljeet Singh, Forest Range Officer (FRO), Harike Wildlife Sanctuary, Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation, Punjab, submitted a written complaint to the Harike police in this regard.

The Forest Range Officer in his complaint to the police stated that eight persons with their horse-carts were carrying out illegal mining in the prohibited area of the sanctuary falling along the Beas.

A team of department officials led by the Forest Range Officer reached the spot and detained all the eight accused with their carts half-filled with sand. As the officials started legal proceedings against the accused, leaders of the Kisan Sangharsh Committee under the leadership of Swaran Singh and Daljit Singh along with their 15 activists reached the spot.

All the accused and the farmer leaders attacked the officials of the department and got them freed.

ASI Balbir Singh said the accused had been identified as Sarwan Singh, Balwinder Singh, Harnek Singh, Mohinder Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Gahal Singh, Kaka and Kashmir Singh. The unidentified 15 leaders of the farmer outfit, led by Swaran Singh and Daljit Singh, are yet to be identified.

The ASI said a case under Sections 379, 451, 353, 224, 225, 189, 186, 149, 506 and 120-B of the IPC; Section 21 (1) of the Mining Act; and Sections 2, 27, 29 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, had been registered against the accused. No arrest had been made till now, said the police.