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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran admn cracks whip on stubble burning

Tarn Taran admn cracks whip on stubble burning

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:38 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Officials extinguish a fire allegedly set to paddy stubble at a field in Tarn Taran.
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The Tarn Taran district administration and the Agriculture Department are taking strict measures to prevent stubble-burning incidents across the district.

In one such incident, a joint team of the district administration and the Agriculture Department extinguished a fire allegedly set to paddy stubble by farmer Bakshish Singh in Uppal village. Proceedings to issue a challan, impose a fine and make a red entry, as applicable under the rules, will be initiated in the matter.

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Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rahul, Khadoor Sahib Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, along with Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Dr Yadwinder Singh, visited several villages to review the status of stubble management.

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The villages visited included Khadoor Sahib, Nagoke, Nagoke Mor, Mianwind, Uppal and Kotli Saru Khan, among others. The team assessed field conditions and urged farmers to refrain from burning paddy residue.

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