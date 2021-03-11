Tarn Taran: Anganwari workers submit memo to CDPO

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 2

The local block unit of the All-Punjab Anganwari Mulazam Union submitted a memorandum regarding the demands of anganwari workers and helpers to the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Tarn Taran, here on Monday.

Rajwant Kaur, block president of the union, who led the delegation, said the union had been demanding to fill all vacant posts of anganwari workers and helpers, accord nursery teacher status to anganwari workers among other demands.

The union also demanded to release their due arrears immediately.