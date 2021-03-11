Tarn Taran: Anganwari workers submit memo to CDPO

Tarn Taran, May 2
The local block unit of the All-Punjab Anganwari Mulazam Union submitted a memorandum regarding the demands of anganwari workers and helpers to the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Tarn Taran, here on Monday.
Rajwant Kaur, block president of the union, who led the delegation, said the union had been demanding to fill all vacant posts of anganwari workers and helpers, accord nursery teacher status to anganwari workers among other demands.
The union also demanded to release their due arrears immediately.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...