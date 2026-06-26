Tarn Taran ASI dies as service pistol goes off accidentally

Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh, in-charge of Kairon police post in Tarn Taran’s Patti, died on Thursday night as his service pistol went off accidentally.

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The 52-year-old cop was cleaning his pistol when the incident took place, the police said. The bullet hit his head leaving him critically injured.

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The victim was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Patti, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

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This is the second such incident in a police station in Patti area.

A few days ago, police post in-charge Gurmeet Singh, posted in the security of the Patti courts, died after being shot with his service weapon.

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Patti DSP Ravisher Singh said ASI Amarjit Singh died of a bullet injury while cleaning his service weapon.

The body was sent for post-mortem.

He is survived by his wife, a 27-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old son.