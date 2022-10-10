Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 9

A man shot dead his younger brother over a property dispute in Malmohri village on Sunday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Daljit Singh (53), who was shot dead by his elder brother Bikramjit Singh, an ASI in the Punjab Police.

Bikramjit Singh, who lives in the Master Colony, Tarn Taran town, had gone to his native village where he indulged in verbal duel with his younger brother over a four marla residential plot.

He opened fire at his younger brother with his licensed revolver killing him on the spot.

Inspector Gurcharan Singh, SHO, Sadar Police, visited the spot and collected information regarding the incident. The SHO said a case under Sections 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and 25, 27,54, and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered on the statement of Sukhmanpreet Kaur, daughter of the deceased. The accused managed to escape after the incident.

Dispute over 4-marla plot

Bikramjit Singh, an ASI in the Punjab Police, who lives in the Master Colony, Tarn Taran town, had gone to his native village where he indulged in verbal dual with his younger brother over a four marla residential plot. He opened fire at his younger brother with his licensed revolver killing him on the spot.