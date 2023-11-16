Tarn Taran: Assets of six drug smugglers freezed

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 15

District police on Wednesday freezed properties worth Rs 1.51 crore of six drug smugglers and the notices had been pasted on the gates of the residential complexes of the smuggler concerned. The district police had freezed properties worth Rs 140 crore of 123 drug smugglers till date.

SSP Ashwani Kapur said three of the freezed properties fall under the Chabal police station and three under the Sarai Amanat Khan.

The smugglers under the Chabal police station were Vinay Kumar of Bhikhiwind (Rs 25 lakh), Jatinder Singh Sohal (Rs 31.40 lakh) and Prem Singh, alias Kala Pehalwan (Rs 29.1 lakh), while smugglers under the Sarai Amanat Khan were Harpreet Singh Happy of Naushehra Dhala (Rs 30.6 lakh), Gurbir Singh Gopi of Farandipur (Rs 7.7 lakh) and Gurmangat Singh, alias Kala of Gandiwind (Rs 13.5 lakh), whose properties have been freezed.

