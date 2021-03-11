Tarn Taran: Border area farmers seek compensation

Tarn Taran, June 6
Members of the Punjab Border Area Kisan Union in its state-level meeting organised at Gurdwara Gurusar Khemkaran on Monday condemned the state government for not releasing compensation for the land across the fence at the Indo-Pak border.
They also discussed other issues related to border area farmers. Farmers having land across the fence from different districts of the state participated in the meeting.
Raghbir Singh Bhangala, state president of the organisation, said the state government had not released compensation since 2018 to farmers having land across the fence. He said the organisation moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court that, too, asked the state government to release one-year compensation to just a few farmers. The organisation in a resolution passed during the meeting warned the state government that they would be left with no other option but to stage dharnas in front of the offices of the deputy commissioners across the state in case the compensation was not released within a week. Vice president Surjit Singh Bhura asked farmers to unite in order to get compensation.
