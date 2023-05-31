Tarn Taran Civic Polls: Congress leaders, workers hold meeting

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 30

Former MLA Harminder Singh Gill, president, District Congress Committee, in a meeting with party workers and leaders on Tuesday called upon them to be ready for the elections to the Tarn Taran municipal Council.

He said the elections to all 25 wards of the town would be announced at any time by the state government. Previously, the elections to the civic body were held more than seven years ago during the SAD-BJP regime. Gill said the party had decided to fight the elections on all the wards on the party election symbol.

The former MLA said AAP had failed to fulfill the promises made to the people.

He said the party would declare officer-bearers of the district committee soon. Party leaders Maninderpal Singh Plasaur, Harshasran Singh Mallha, Gandiwind Block Samiti chairman Ranjit Singh Rana and others too spoke on the occasion.