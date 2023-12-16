Tarn Taran Civil Hospital to have trauma ward soon

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 15

Tarn Taran is all set to have a trauma ward in the Civil Hospital complex. The demand for the project was raised in Parliament by Lok Sabha member Jasbir Singh Dimpa about three years back.

Dimpa said here on Friday that the foundation stone for the trauma ward would be laid in the next two months as tenders have been floated in this regard. Proper permission has been given by the Union Ministry of Health.

He said the project is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore and the building will have three storeys. The 13 lakh residents of the district would have all medical facilities for which they have to visit other places in Taran Taran itself. There would be a hi-tech blood bank too, said Dimpa.

