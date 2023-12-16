Tarn Taran Civil Hospital to have trauma ward soon

Tarn Taran, December 15
Tarn Taran is all set to have a trauma ward in the Civil Hospital complex. The demand for the project was raised in Parliament by Lok Sabha member Jasbir Singh Dimpa about three years back.
Dimpa said here on Friday that the foundation stone for the trauma ward would be laid in the next two months as tenders have been floated in this regard. Proper permission has been given by the Union Ministry of Health.
He said the project is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore and the building will have three storeys. The 13 lakh residents of the district would have all medical facilities for which they have to visit other places in Taran Taran itself. There would be a hi-tech blood bank too, said Dimpa.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...