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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran college bags third spot in zonal youth fest

Tarn Taran college bags third spot in zonal youth fest

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:22 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Students and staff at Sri Guru Arjan Dev Government College in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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Sri Guru Arjan Dev Government College, Tarn Taran, secured the overall second runners-up at the Zonal Youth Festival held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar.

Sharing the achievement with the media, college Principal Amandeep Bhatti said the students participated enthusiastically in various competitions organised by the university.

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The college contingent secured first positions in group song, ghazal and peerhi, a Punjabi cultural competition. It also bagged second positions in elocution (Punjabi), elocution (English), rangoli and folk song. The students further secured third positions in kavishri, photography, shabad singing, pakhi and quiz.

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Congratulating the students and staff on the achievement, Bhatti said the success was the result of the students’ hard work, the valuable guidance of teachers and the collective efforts of the entire college fraternity.

Assistant Prof Ramandeep Kaur, the college’s youth festival coordinator, said the faculty had worked with dedication and commitment to prepare students for the various competitions.

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College staff members and students were present on the occasion.

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