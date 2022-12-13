Tarn Taran Cong chief flays state govt over 'poor' law and order

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 12

Tarn Taran District Congress Committee president and former MLA Harminder Singh Gill condemned the state government for “poor” law and order situation in the state.

Gill, in his maiden press conference after being appointed the president of the Tarn Taran Congress Committee, on Monday said the AAP-led state government was neither capable nor sincere to work for the welfare of the people which had made the administration helpless to work.

He said the attack on the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran had made it clear that anti-national forces were challenging the security of the country. He said the government had failed to protect the life and property of citizens and people were helpless to give ransom to gangsters.

He called out the Congress workers to come out to serve the people as the state government had failed to serve the people.