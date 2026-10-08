Tarn Taran Congress observes ‘black day’, burns Modi’s effigy

The Congress observed a ‘black day’ here on Thursday to protest against the alleged misbehaviour and lathi-charge against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi and INDIA bloc Lok Sabha MPs.

The District Congress Committee staged a protest at Congress Bhawan in Tarn Taran, and an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt at Char Khamba Chowk.

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Addressing party workers, Dasandi Mal block president Pradeep Singh Kot, Bhikhiwind block president Gurmukh Singh Sandpura and Chohla Sahib block president Gurpreet Singh said All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and INDIA bloc MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, had been peacefully marching towards Jantar Mantar to demand accountability from the Election Commission when they were stopped.

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The leaders alleged that the protesters were stopped “at the behest of the BJP government” at the Centre.

They said the protest would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was removed from his post.