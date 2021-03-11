Tarn Taran: Contractual staff of Water Supply and Sanitation Dept up in arms

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 16

The contractual workers of the Punjab Water Supply and Sanitation Department organised a district-level demonstration stressing on their current demands here on Monday.

The protesting workers marched in the town and burnt the effigy of the state government and the head of the department in front of the XEN office.

State leader Gurwinder Singh Bath and district president Dilbag Singh Doburji were among others who addressed on the occasion.

The leaders highly condemned the blocking of their salaries and removing workers who were related with the officials of the department.

The leaders also demanded releasing their salaries till the seventh of every month. They also demanded releasing the blocked salaries of workers and regularise the services of contractual workers.

The agitated workers raised slogans against the state government and the head of the department.