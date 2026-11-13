Tarn Taran: Cops arrest 12 in AAP sarpanch murder case

The district police have arrested two accused in the murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-affiliated sarpanch Ashwani Kumar Davesar of Toot village in Patti, along with 10 persons who allegedly sheltered them.

SSP Surinder Lamba said here on Thursday that the arrested accused had been identified as Nitish, a resident of Ward No 7, Gandhi Nagar Camp, Batala, who was riding the motorcycle used in the crime, and Gagandeep Singh alias Giani, a resident of Gandhi Camp, Batala, who allegedly shot the sarpanch.

The sarpanch was shot dead last month. Another accused in the case, Mehakpreet Singh, a resident of Sekhwan village in Batala district, is yet to be arrested.

The SSP said the 10 persons arrested for allegedly harbouring the accused had been identified as Akashdeep Singh, Sumit alias Suma, Saurav, Lavish, Shiva, Gurjit Singh alias Geetu, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, Harpreet Singh alias Sonu, Baljit Singh alias Kaka and Nikal Kumar.