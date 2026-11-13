Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran: Cops arrest 12 in AAP sarpanch murder case

Tarn Taran: Cops arrest 12 in AAP sarpanch murder case

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:16 PM Nov 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Police personnel at a press meet in Tarn Taran.
Advertisement

The district police have arrested two accused in the murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-affiliated sarpanch Ashwani Kumar Davesar of Toot village in Patti, along with 10 persons who allegedly sheltered them.

SSP Surinder Lamba said here on Thursday that the arrested accused had been identified as Nitish, a resident of Ward No 7, Gandhi Nagar Camp, Batala, who was riding the motorcycle used in the crime, and Gagandeep Singh alias Giani, a resident of Gandhi Camp, Batala, who allegedly shot the sarpanch.

The sarpanch was shot dead last month. Another accused in the case, Mehakpreet Singh, a resident of Sekhwan village in Batala district, is yet to be arrested.

The SSP said the 10 persons arrested for allegedly harbouring the accused had been identified as Akashdeep Singh, Sumit alias Suma, Saurav, Lavish, Shiva, Gurjit Singh alias Geetu, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, Harpreet Singh alias Sonu, Baljit Singh alias Kaka and Nikal Kumar.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts